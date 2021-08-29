Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 26.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 800,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.