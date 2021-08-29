Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.39). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 287,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.