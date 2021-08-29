Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.24. 154,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $171.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

