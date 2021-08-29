Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $32.32

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,680,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,061. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

