Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $98.75

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,377. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.31. Endava has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 169.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

