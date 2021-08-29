Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT at $139.77

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

RJF stock opened at $142.99 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 11.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 159,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

