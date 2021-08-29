Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $59.27

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

