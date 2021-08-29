Brokerages Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $173.83

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.83.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $214.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,355 shares of company stock worth $9,687,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.