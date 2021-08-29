Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $50.75

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 284,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 504.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 110,823 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

