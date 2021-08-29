Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $44.31

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSHA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 89,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,718. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $756.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 186,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

