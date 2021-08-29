Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $407.62

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $407.62.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $446.58 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $304.92 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.74.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.