Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Target Price at $114.00

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.69. 211,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,731. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81. The Joint has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 173.14 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,690 shares of company stock worth $32,659,169. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.