Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $94.20

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.