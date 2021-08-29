Brokerages Set VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Target Price at $2.12

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.20.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

