Brokers Offer Predictions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,090 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

