Brokers Offer Predictions for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.04 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

