Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.96 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

