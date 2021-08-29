Brookfield Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

