Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 3,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

