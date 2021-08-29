Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $328 million-$348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.33 million.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. 446,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

