Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 589,228 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

