Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 15,498 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 5.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $46,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

