BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of BTBIF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

