BTIG Research Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $177.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

SPG opened at $133.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

