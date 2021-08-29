Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.62. 102,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 22,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.

Build Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BGSX)

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

