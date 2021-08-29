Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Down 65.2% in August

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13. Buscar has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.44.

About Buscar

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

