Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Down 65.2% in August

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CGLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13. Buscar has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.44.
About Buscar
