Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.75 Per Share

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cable One to earn $59.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,067.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,943.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,045.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total transaction of $817,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,287. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

