Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,029 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 1.01% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $70,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 13,419,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

