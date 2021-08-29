CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the July 29th total of 359,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.