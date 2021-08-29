Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $2,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

