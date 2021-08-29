Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 44.1% in August

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 29th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.