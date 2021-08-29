Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price increased by Truist from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

