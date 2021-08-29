Campbell Soup to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of CPB opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

