Canaccord Genuity Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $295.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $315.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $291,008,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after buying an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

