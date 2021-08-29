Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 126,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,165,152 shares.The stock last traded at $39.02 and had previously closed at $38.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,394,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

