Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$160.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.47.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after buying an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.