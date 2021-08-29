Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$160.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.47.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after buying an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
