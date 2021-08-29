Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.58.

CM opened at C$146.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

