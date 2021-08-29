Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $39,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. 1,137,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.