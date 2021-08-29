Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.59.

CWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC restated a “$42.00” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CWB stock traded up C$0.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$36.19. 387,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

