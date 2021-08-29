Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,982 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 439,197 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,500,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

