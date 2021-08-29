Capital Analysts LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Comcast by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,129,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $60.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

