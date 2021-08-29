Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,588,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after purchasing an additional 482,453 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 726,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,772 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $72.99. 13,669,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

