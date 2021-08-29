Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,627 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.59. 4,094,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

