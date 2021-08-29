Capital Analysts LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

