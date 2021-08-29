Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.12

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.12 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 67.60 ($0.88). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 4,115 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.53. The company has a market capitalization of £78.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

