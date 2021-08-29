CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 25,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 6,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.