Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. boosted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Shares of CPRI opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

