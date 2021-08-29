Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.74. 1,786,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,808. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.