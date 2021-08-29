CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,413,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,228,039.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,178 shares of company stock valued at $13,414,706. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

