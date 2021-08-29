carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731. carsales.com has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

